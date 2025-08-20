England coach John Mitchell: Being World Cup favourites is irrelevant to us

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell insists the tag of being Women’s Rugby World Cup favourites is “irrelevant”.

The Red Roses kick off this year’s World Cup at the Stadium of Light against the United States on Friday and also face Samoa and Australia in Pool A.

England enter the tournament ranked number one in the world, but head coach Mitchell believes talk of being favourites is “irrelevant”.

When asked what challenges that title presents, Mitchell replied: “It doesn’t really matter. We start the tournament equal like everyone else.

“Being favourites is irrelevant to us. It might be relevant to your section of the world. We’ve just got to be where our feet are and earn the right each week.”

England are currently on a 27-game winning run and recorded warm-up victories against Spain and France earlier this month.

Friday’s opponents the USA are ranked 10th in the world and Mitchell believes that while his side are likely to be “hunted” by teams during the tournament, they are ready to embrace that.

“It’s really important to basically focus on ourselves,” he said.

“We understand their threats – it’s not that we don’t look at their threats – but ultimately at the end of the day it’s really important to focus on what we do and how we improve our margins, make sure that we perform above our standards.

“I’m sure if we take care of that, then that will take care of the threats.

“Every team will rise 10 or 15 per cent in this tournament because they’re playing against England, that’s just what we expect.

“From that point of view, we realise we’re hunted but we also look forward to that as well.”

Mitchell has named the same starting 15 from the 40-6 warm-up victory over France for the opening game.

Skipper Zoe Aldcroft leads the squad at blindside flanker, with number eight Alex Matthews and openside Sadia Kabeya alongside her in the back row and Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling lining up in the second row.

Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir complete the forwards.

Vice-captain Megan Jones continues at centre alongside Tatyana Heard, while Jess Breach, Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne make up the back three, Natasha Hunt starts at scrum-half and Zoe Harrison is at fly-half.

World Cup debutants Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati and Emma Sing are named as replacements and veteran Emily Scarratt is also on the bench.

Speaking about team selection, Mitchell added: “Ultimately, we’ve tried to build cohesion. We’ve come out of a pre-season, we’re not like the Southern Hemisphere teams which have had a lot of rugby.

“We’re just building, so it’s really important to make sure that you create combinations that players are familiar with.

“We do have history together in the squad that’s selected, a number of minutes over the last three years – I think something like 1200 caps amongst that group of girls.

“That’s a lot of experience and a lot of belief. You’ve got to play those cards in a tournament like this.”

The USA have also named their team for the match, with 11 players set to make their World Cup debuts overall.

Ilona Maher, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Tahlia Brody and Emily Henrich are the four debutants in the starting line-up, with seven others looking to make an impact off the bench.