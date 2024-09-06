Marlie Packer says England will benefit from ‘toughest’ pre-season in big year

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Marlie Packer has no doubt that one of the toughest pre-seasons she can remember with England will pay dividends in the short and long term.

The biggest 12 months in Red Roses history begins on Saturday when England tackle fierce Six Nations rivals France at Kingsholm.

They host New Zealand on Saturday week in a second preparation Test before heading to Canada for the WXV1, when their opponents will be the Black Ferns again, United States and Canada.

England’s Six Nations title defence follows, before a World Cup on home soil when the Red Roses will potentially go into action as tournament favourites.

“It has been one of the toughest pre-seasons I have been involved in with the Red Roses,” England captain Packer said.

“We knew some real key components of our game that we really wanted to get after, and we have done that.

“Pre-season has been tough, but one that we will all remember, and it will pay dividends in the upcoming two games, then WXV and beyond.

“It is always about the next job. France are our next opponent, and that is our focus.”

England have beaten France 13 times in a row, but Les Bleues are currently world-ranked number four, with New Zealand arriving next week as number two behind Packer’s team.

England head coach John Mitchell added: “This team has got a lot of belief against France, which is a huge consideration.

“I am big on trust, big on creating belief around on what has been done before.

“We are the ones who have asked for these games. We want to put ourselves into a situation where we will get challenged and get feedback which will help us become a better team by the time we go to WXV.

“The whole group has been outstanding. They’ve raised the standards physically during pre-season.”

Mitchell has made just two changes from the side that secured a Six Nations Grand Slam-clinching victory over France in Bordeaux last season.

Flanker Maddie Feaunati replaces Sadia Kabeya, while centre Helena Rowland takes over from Megan Jones. Both Kabeya and Jones are injured.

Feaunati, 22, made five appearances as a replacement during the 2024 Six Nations, but now features in the back-row alongside Packer and number eight Alex Matthews.

On the bench, England Under-20 skipper Lilli Ives Campion is poised for a first cap, while a 50th Red Roses appearance awaits Zoe Harrison.

“The girls just want to play, and we have chosen to host world-class opponents for us to be challenged and to improve our game heading into WXV and an exciting 2025,” Mitchell said.