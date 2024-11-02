England vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates as Steve Borthwick’s side host All Blacks
The All Blacks visit Allianz Stadium, Twickenham to kick off the Autumn Nations Series
England and New Zealand kick off the Autumn Nations Series with a marquee clash at the renamed Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Steve Borthwick’s side were beaten narrowly in both Tests on their July tour, and will be out for revenge against an All Blacks side still adjusting to life under head coach Scott Robertson. A storied rivalry has been given extra edge this week by clumsy comments from England prop Joe Marler, who suggested the traditional pre-match haka needed “binning” on social media. Marler, who left camp on Monday for unrelated personal reasons, has since apologised after significant criticism.
The haka chat has dominated the build-up to a crucial clash for both sides. England have taken huge strides this year but have endured recent coaching upheaval, while Borthwick has emphasised the need to finish games strongly after losing three of their last four fixtures by fine margins. The visitors, meanwhile, disappointed in the Rugby Championship as South Africa further showed how the balance of rugby power may be shifting, and will want to re-establish themselves as one of the world’s top sides in the next few weeks.
Follow all the latest from the Autumn Nations Series opener in our live blog below:
On Thursday, the All Blacks hit back, with head coach Scott Robertson explaining why the traditional Maori pre-match challenge is so important to New Zealand:
So let’s take you through how the haka saga unfolded this week. Joe Marler left England camp on Monday for personal reasons, but it was Tuesday night when the prop stoked the fires with a slightly clumsy comment on social media:
England vs All Blacks LIVE
Welcome along to the The Independent’s LIVE coverage of England vs New Zealand as the Autumn Nations Series kicks off with a bang at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
One of rugby’s most anticipated fixture is a fitting start to a busy November of international action as the Southern Hemisphere heavyweights test themselves against their Six Nations foes. Steve Borthwick’s hosts were beaten 2-0 on their July tour of New Zealand and will be out to right a few wrongs against an All Blacks side hoping to rebound from a disappointing Rugby Championship.
A week dominated by chatter over the haka after a social media post from England prop Joe Marler has only added extra edge to an enticing fixture. Kick off is at 3.10pm GMT.
