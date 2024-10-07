Jess Breach scores hat-trick as England ruthlessly dispatch New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jess Breach scored a hat-trick as England women’s rugby swept past New Zealand 49-31 in a convincing nine-try win in their second WXV match at the Langley Event Centre in Canada.

The Red Roses, ranked the world’s number one side, recovered from a slow start to ruthlessly dispatch the Black Ferns and lay down another marker ahead of next year’s home World Cup.

New Zealand - who had suffered a shock last-gasp 29-27 loss to Ireland in their opening game of the tournament in Vancouver - made a bright start when number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker drove over, before England responded through a neat finish from wing Abby Dow.

Breach’s opening try then put John Mitchell’s side 12-7 in front after 20 minutes before England capitalised on a knock-on by Maia Joseph for Ellie Kildunne to sprint away off the scrum.

New Zealand hit back again when the ball was recycled out to wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga, with a successful conversion cutting England’s lead down to five points, only for Kildunne to squeeze over in the corner and make it 22-12 at half-time.

England - who started their WXV defence with a 61-21 victory over the United States - produced a strong start to the second half as Klidunne fed Dow to run in her second try in the 44th minute, with Natasha Hunt charging down a kick to cross and stretching the advantage to 34-12.

Breach added England’s seventh try following a flowing move after a line-out on the left before New Zealand rallied again heading into the final 20 minutes as hooker Georgia Ponsonby drove over down the right, with Hannah King adding the extras.

Kaipo Olsen-Baker’s powerful run found Maia Roos to score another for New Zealand as the deficit was cut to 39-24.

Breach, though, promptly collected a pass from Holly Aitchison to sprint into the corner for her hat-trick and relieve the growing anxiety.

Replacement Zoe Harrison then added another try with three minutes left after Kildunne had been held up on the line before Maama Vaipulu scored a late consolation for the beleaguered Black Ferns.

England - who also beat New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in September - extended their impressive winning run to 19 straight matches and will go on to face Canada in a title decider at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver on October 12.