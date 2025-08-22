Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are hoping to secure Women’s Rugby World Cup success on home soil as a dominant Red Roses side seek the ultimate prize that has eluded them at the last two tournaments.

Consecutive defeats in the final to New Zealand’s Black Ferns mean that it is now 11 years since England were last crowned world champions, but a team that has gone unbeaten since the last tournament decider begin as strong favourites.

The first task for John Mitchell’s side will be navigating out of Pool A, which also contains the United States, Samoa and Australia.

The top two from each pool will progress to the knockout rounds. The Pool A representatives will play their quarter-finals in Bristol, which will also be the venue for the two semi-finals of the competition before the final is held at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.

Who do England play?

England face the USA, Samoa and Australia in their three group games.

Friday 22 August: England v USA, Sunderland (7.30pm BST)

Saturday 30 August: England vs Samoa, Northampton (5pm BST)

Saturday 6 September: England vs Australia, Brighton (5pm BST)

Who could the Red Roses face in the quarter-finals?

Pool A’s two qualifiers for the knockout rounds will face those that progress from Pool B. England will be expected to top their pool and thus play the runners-up. Canada are the favourites to top Pool B, while Scotland and Wales are likely to contest second spot - though an improving Fiji could yet cause a shock.

What is England’s route to the final?

England could well be on a collision course with their closest Women’s Six Nations rivals at the quarter-final stage. If the pools and last-eight fixtures go to form, France would top Pool D and then progress past the Pool C runners-up into the last four.

There could yet be a curveball, though. France and Italy are in the same pool have shared some close contests in recent years, while Ireland beat New Zealand at WXV last year and will be out to do so again in Brighton on 7 September.

An upset in either of those two games could mean France and the Black Ferns clash at the quarter-final stage - although England will expect to have to face the defending champions or Canada in the final.