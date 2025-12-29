Red Roses recognised in New Year Honours as Zoe Stratford underlines ‘inspiration’ behind World Cup triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England rugby union captain Zoe Stratford (nee Aldcroft), her team-mate Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell have been made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs) in the New Year Honours after their historic Women's World Cup 2025 triumph.

Three more of Stratford and Packer's Red Roses team-mates are also recognised. Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

"Being named on the King's New Year Honours, alongside some of my amazing team-mates, is a special privilege," said Stratford, who lifted the World Cup in September after victory over Canada in the final.

"The recognition isn't mine alone. This year I have felt nothing but love and support from so many people and I am extremely grateful. My family’s belief in me on this journey has been unrivalled, and I am also fortunate to have been surrounded by an unbelievable group of players and staff who have given everything to the Red Roses.

“The fans have made this year even more exceptional than I thought imaginable. Their constant energy and enthusiasm has been out of this world and will no doubt continue to contribute to the growth of the women’s game.

"As Red Roses, our aim is always to inspire. We hope we will continue to do so in 2026 and make people all over the country incredibly proud.

While Mitchell said: "I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition but I want to be clear that it reflects the work of the Red Roses World Cup-winning squad and the outstanding staff around them.

open image in gallery The Red Roses celebrate winning the World Cup ( Action Images via Reuters )

“That campaign was built on collective effort - starting from the leaders making it real with players who set the standards every day, coaches and performance staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and a wider RFU support team whose contribution often goes unseen but is absolutely vital. It was a privilege to be part of such a committed, driven and united group.

“I am grateful to the players for their trust and professionalism, and to the staff for their expertise, honesty and relentless work ethic throughout the path to victory.

open image in gallery Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer celebrate winning the World Cup ( Getty Images )

“I would also like to thank my family, especially my wife, Jules, as well as my friends for their support during an intense period that demanded a great deal from everyone involved. I accept this honour on behalf of the entire Red Roses World Cup squad and staff, and with sincere thanks to all who played a part.”

Gill Whitehead, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup chair, has been honoured with an OBE for services to women's rugby, with further recognition for World Cup managing director, Sarah Massey, who picks up an MBE.

And RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney has praised members of the rugby community who have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List and highlighted the profound impact of the Red Roses’ World Cup victory.

open image in gallery Ellie Kildunne savours her World Cup triumph ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

He said: “On behalf of everyone at the RFU, I would like to congratulate all those who have been honoured. Each played an integral role during a defining year for women’s rugby in this country, and the recognition they have received is thoroughly deserved.

“These individual honours reflect the collective efforts of the entire squad and the wider support team. The Red Roses’ influence on societal change on the women’s game has been exponential. This outstanding group has set exemplary standards on and off the field, inspiring and connecting with people across the country. Their combined contribution has helped to shape a future in which women’s rugby can thrive, from grassroots to elite level.

“As a memorable 2025 draws to a close, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved and look forward to what the New Year will bring.”