Owen Farrell and Jonny May pull out of England squad through injury
England are spending five days at a training camp in Jersey to prepare for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series
Owen Farrell and Jonny May have withdrawn from the England squad through injury.
England are spending five days at a training camp in Jersey to prepare for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series – with England Rugby announcing on Monday that Farrell and May will no longer travel.
Farrell suffered a concussion in Saracens’ 22-20 Gallagher Premiership win over Exeter at the weekend, while May sustained an elbow injury as Gloucester beat London Irish 22-21 on Friday night.
Injured duo Henry Arundell and Will Stuart will still travel as they nurse foot and knee injuries, respectively.
Farrell will follow return to play protocols as Sale’s Tom Roebuck earns a first call-up, with Adam Radwan and Henry Slade also recalled.
Charlie Atkinson, who has recently been linked with Leicester, will join up with Eddie Jones’ ranks as a training player
England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham between 6-26 November.
