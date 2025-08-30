Is England vs Samoa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a big opening win over United States kickstarted the Women’s Rugby World Cup in style, England will be expecting another sizeable scoreline as they meet Samoa in Northampton.

The Red Roses overcame a few early errors to blow away the USA in Sunderland in front of a record crowd for a Women’s World Cup game to underline why they are favourites to triumph on home soil.

Blessed with significant depth, John Mitchell is able to rotate his side heavily for a rare meeting with the Pacific Islanders.

Samoa were beaten 73-0 by Australia in their opening game of the tournament and will hope for a better showing, even against the top-ranked side in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Samoa?

England vs Samoa is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 August at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 4.35pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

England rotate heavily after their opening win, with Red Roses boss John Mitchell able to welcome back Helena Rowland at fly half and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald on the wing after injuries. With Zoe Aldcroft set to miss the rest of the pool stages, Marlie Packer captains a side that contains just two retained starters from the USA thrashing in centre Meg Jones and wing Jess Breach. Maddie Feaunati makes a first World Cup start against a nation which her father, Zak, represented 13 times in international rugby.

Samoa lost centre Melina Grace Salale to a tournament-ending three-match ban for her red card against Australia, and are also without the injured Joanna Fanene. Twins Christabelle and Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa start a Test togther in the second row for the first time, while Linda Fiafia, a sevens stalwart, adds experience on the wing.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern; 4 Lilli Ives Campion, 5 Rosie Galligan; 6 Abi Burton, 7 Marlie Packer (capt.), 8 Maddie Feaunati; 9 Lucy Packer, 10 Helena Rowland; 11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 12 Jade Shekells, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Jess Breach; 15 Emma Sing.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Sadia Kabeya; 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Ellie Kildunne.

Samoa XV: 1 Denise Aiolupotea, 2 Faith Nonutunu, 3 Glory Aiono; 4 CHristabelle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, 5 Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa; 6 Utumalama Atonio, 7 Sui Tauaua-Pauaraisa (capt.), 8 Nina Foaese; 9 Ana Afuie, 10 Harmony Vatau; 11 Linda Fiafia, 12 Fa’asua Makisi, 13 Keilamarita Pouri-Lane, 14 Davina Lasini; 15 Karla Wright-Akeli.

Replacements: 16 Lulu Leuta, 17 Ti Tauasosi, 18 Tori Iosefo, 19 Ana-Lise Sio, 20 Madisen-Jade Jamie Iva; 21 Saelua Leaula, 22 Tatyana Pati Ah-Cheung, 23 Michelle Curry.