England suffer another injury blow ahead of Six Nations opener

England have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their Six Nations opener against Scotland after Dan Kelly was ruled out.

The Leicester player had been an option to start at inside centre for the Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

But the 21-year-old, who picked up his only England cap against Canada last summer, has been forced to withdraw from head coach Steve Borthwick’s squad after suffering a thigh injury.

He has been replaced by his club-mate Guy Porter.

Kelly becomes the latest player to be sidelined for Borthwick’s first match in charge after taking over from the sacked Eddie Jones.

Centre Henry Slade will also not feature after he sustained a hip injury in Exeter’s game against Castres last weekend, while vice-captain Courtney Lawes is absent with a calf problem.

Kelly’s injury leaves Owen Farrell, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi and Porter as the other centre options for Borthwick.

Hooker Jamie George is included in the squad after he was initially withdrawn from the group with concussion.

Anthony Watson, who has impressed for Leicester this season, has also been added to the 36-man squad for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated match.

England squad to face Scotland

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins Guy Porter, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.