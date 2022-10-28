England to have player names on shirts for Autumn Nations Series
Eddie Jones’ side will meet Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this autumn
England players will have their names on the back of their playing shirts for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series matches in a measure to “bring fans closer” to the team.
Eddie Jones’ squad will all wear their names on the backs of their shirts from their opening game against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday 6 November.
Ellis Genge, Jack Nowell and Marcus Smith posed with their new shirts at their training camp in Jersey, where the 23-player group are in the midst of a training camp ahead of the four games.
RFU chief Bill Sweeney said: “We are delighted to be featuring player names on the back of England shirts for our men’s international Test matches this autumn.
“We hope this will lead the way for us to consider names on shirts to further promote our world class England international players participating in other international tournaments across the men’s and women’s game.
“While fans and players will always take ultimate pride in flying the flag and wearing the Rose to support England rugby teams, we think player names on shirts may have the potential to bring fans closer to the international stars of our game and we look forward to seeing the reaction to this initiative.”
Jones' side follow the game with Argentina with matches against Japan (Saturday 12 November) New Zealand (Saturday 19 November) and South Africa (Saturday 26 November).
