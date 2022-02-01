Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland
The pair have struggled to shake off injuries and have not made England’s 29-man squad
England’s troubled build-up to the Six Nations has deteriorated further after forwards Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill were ruled out of Saturday’s opener against Scotland.
Lawes has failed to pass the return to play protocols for concussion in time for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield, while Hill is still struggling with a stress fracture to his lower leg.
Losing Lawes is a bitter blow for England as the Northampton flanker was set to deputise as captain for Owen Farrell who will miss the entire Championship because of ankle surgery.
