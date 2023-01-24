Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elliot Daly and Jamie George have both withdraw from England’s Six Nations squad due to injury.

Steve Borthwick has called up Jamie Blamire and Ollie Lawrence as replacements ahead of the Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Daly is contending with a hamstring injury, while George is ruled out due to concussion.

The changes comes as England prepare to train at Twickenham Stadium on Tuesday, with Borthwick contending with injury issues.

Courtney Lawes is a major doubt for the opener against Scotland on 4 February after incurring a calf injury during Northampton’s clash with La Rochelle on Saturday and undergoes a scan on Monday.

The 33-year-old flanker missed the autumn because of concussion before his comeback was further delayed by a glute injury and now one of England’s two vice-captains will miss at least one week of training.

Although yet to be ruled out of the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on February 4, Lawes’ prospects are looking bleak, leading to David Ribbans’ promotion into the 36-man squad that gathers on Monday night.

George McGuigan could also miss the opener because of a knee injury, placing strain on England’s resources at hooker.

Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss at least the start of the Six Nations because of an ankle injury, the options in the number two jersey are dwindling.

Tom Dunn of Bath fills the vacancy in the squad created by McGuigan’s knee issue with uncapped rookie Jack Walker the only other hooker in the squad.

Prop Mako Vunipola are struggling with respective hamstring and foot problems and are awaiting medical assessment.

“The game against Scotland is a week on Saturday so there is plenty of water to go under the bridge between now and then,” Borthwick said.

“We’ve got a good squad and players who are desperate for the opportunity. Whenever there is a setback it opens up an opportunity for somebody else.

“Players have got to grab those opportunities with both hands and not let go. You need a squad where players are competing for places.

“We’ve got to build greater depth. These opportunities allow players to show they can be Test players.”