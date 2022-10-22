Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the pool match

Sarah Rendell
Saturday 22 October 2022 08:58
Comments
<p>Simon Middleton will look to continue his team’s perfect start </p>

Simon Middleton will look to continue his team’s perfect start

(Getty Images)

The Red Roses continue their campaign for World Cup glory against South Africa on Sunday in their final pool game.

England have already bagged their quarter-final spot but they will be looking to extend their perfect run on results with 27 wins on the bounce.

Their toughest match for a long time came last weekend when they faced France and narrowly beat them 13-7 and versatile back Sarah McKenna has said they need to be more clinical against the Boks.

“It is important to go in and get a third win, but how we get that win is really important,” McKenna told the BBC. “The way we want to execute is to be better at finishing than we were in the France game.”

But who will line-up for each team and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

The match will take place on Sunday, 23 October at 5.45am BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch in the UK on ITV 1 and it is also on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Marlie Packer will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with South Africa.

The 2014 World Cup-winning flanker will pack down alongside Poppy Cleall and Morwenna Talling in the back-row.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison will be vice-captain of head coach Simon Middleton’s side.

South Africa, meanwhile, have the pick of their squad with no new injuries reported.

Confirmed line-up

England team to face South Africa: 15. Sarah McKenna, 14. Abby Dow, 13. Holly Aitchison, 12. Tatyana Heard, 11. Jess Breach, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Lucy Packer; 1. Hannah Botterman, 2. Connie Powell, 3. Maud Muir, 4. Rosie Galligan, 5. Cath O’Donnell, 6. Morwenna Talling, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Poppy Cleall

Finishers: 16. Amy Cokayne, 17. Vickii Cornborough, 18. Sarah Bern, 19. Zoe Aldcroft, 21. Leanne Infante, 22. Emily Scarratt, 23. Helena Rowland

Odds

England - 1/200

Draw - 50/1

South Africa - 50/1

Recommended

Prediction

England are a force of nature with an unbelieveable run of results and it will be a huge upset if South Africa manage to beat them. The Red Roses should inflict a huge win over their opponents to continue their perfect run. England 65-10 South Africa.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in