England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know about the pool match
The Red Roses continue their campaign for World Cup glory against South Africa on Sunday in their final pool game.
England have already bagged their quarter-final spot but they will be looking to extend their perfect run on results with 27 wins on the bounce.
Their toughest match for a long time came last weekend when they faced France and narrowly beat them 13-7 and versatile back Sarah McKenna has said they need to be more clinical against the Boks.
“It is important to go in and get a third win, but how we get that win is really important,” McKenna told the BBC. “The way we want to execute is to be better at finishing than we were in the France game.”
But who will line-up for each team and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will take place on Sunday, 23 October at 5.45am BST.
How can I watch?
The game will be available for fans to watch in the UK on ITV 1 and it is also on the ITV Hub.
Team news
Marlie Packer will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with South Africa.
The 2014 World Cup-winning flanker will pack down alongside Poppy Cleall and Morwenna Talling in the back-row.
Fly-half Zoe Harrison will be vice-captain of head coach Simon Middleton’s side.
South Africa, meanwhile, have the pick of their squad with no new injuries reported.
Confirmed line-up
England team to face South Africa: 15. Sarah McKenna, 14. Abby Dow, 13. Holly Aitchison, 12. Tatyana Heard, 11. Jess Breach, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Lucy Packer; 1. Hannah Botterman, 2. Connie Powell, 3. Maud Muir, 4. Rosie Galligan, 5. Cath O’Donnell, 6. Morwenna Talling, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Poppy Cleall
Finishers: 16. Amy Cokayne, 17. Vickii Cornborough, 18. Sarah Bern, 19. Zoe Aldcroft, 21. Leanne Infante, 22. Emily Scarratt, 23. Helena Rowland
Odds
England - 1/200
Draw - 50/1
South Africa - 50/1
Prediction
England are a force of nature with an unbelieveable run of results and it will be a huge upset if South Africa manage to beat them. The Red Roses should inflict a huge win over their opponents to continue their perfect run. England 65-10 South Africa.
