Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet have been recalled to the starting England side to take on South Africa as Steve Borthwick makes four changes.

Steward takes the place of George Furbank at full-back, hinting at a shift in strategy, while Van Poortvliet is preferred to Ben Spencer at scrum half and in line to make his first international appearance since breaking his ankle last August.

Sam Underhill and Ollie Sleightholme, who makes a first international start, are brought in to replace Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who both miss out with concussion.

Marcus Smith continues at fly half, with George Ford in line to win his 99th cap off the bench.

England were beaten by the Springboks in last year’s World Cup semi-final and Borthwick is relishing the challenge as he seeks a first win of the autumn after four consecutive defeats.

“We’re excited to challenge ourselves against the world’s top-ranked team and back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions,” said Borthwick.

open image in gallery Jack van Poortvliet is back in an England side for the first time since August 2023 ( PA Archive )

“Test matches against South Africa are always thrilling contests, and I’m sure Saturday will be no exception.”

Steward’s recall comes after a crackdown on “escort runners” that has made aerial contests all the more important, with the tall full-back particularly proficient in that area.

The Leicester man was dropped midway through the Six Nations as England sought to evolve their game, though did appear in the second Test on the tour of New Zealand after an injury to Furbank.

Steward’s club colleague Van Poortvliet, meanwhile, is named in a matchday squad for the first time since that severe ankle injury. The young nine had been selected by Borthwick for the World Cup and looked set to travel as England’s first choice at the position before being ruled out of the tournament.

England XV to face South Africa at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (5.40pm GMT, Saturday 16 November): 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (captain), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Alex Dombrandt; 21 Harry Randall, 22 George Ford, 23 Tom Roebuck.