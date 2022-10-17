Henry Slade a surprise omission from England squad for autumn internationals
Harlequins wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time
Henry Slade has been left out of England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series in a surprise omission by Eddie Jones.
Slade missed the summer tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season.
Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell are the recognised centres named in the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month.
Prop Kyle Sinckler is also back having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue.
Harlequins’ uncapped wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time.
England coach Jones said: “This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.
“The autumn internationals will be like a mini World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our pool fixtures at next year’s tournament.
“Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.”
England squad for Autumn Nations Series
Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), J Cokanasiga (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), G Furbank (Northampton), W Joseph (London Irish), M Malins (Saracens), J May (Gloucester), C Murley (Harlequins), J Nowell (Exeter), G Porter (Leicester), R Quirke (Sale), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), M Tuilagi (Sale), J van Poortvliet (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).
Forwards: A Coles (Northampton), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), T Curry (Sale), E Genge (Bristol), J Heyes (Leicester), J Hill (Sale), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton), L Ludlam (Northampton), G McGuigan (Newcastle), V Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester), D Ribbans (Northampton), B Rodd (Sale), S Simmonds (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), J Singleton (Gloucester), H Tizard (Saracens), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (Wasps).
