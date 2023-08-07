Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Experienced centre Henry Slade has been left out of England’s Rugby World Cup squad in the shock omission from Steve Borthwick’s 33-player selection.

Slade had featured in 30 of England’s 37 internationals since the 2019 tournament and had hoped to feature at a third World Cup, but finds himself left out with Joe Marchant favoured at outside centre.

Rookie hooker Theo Dan, who earned his first cap against Wales, is an eye-catching inclusion in the front row, but there is no place for his fellow debutants in Cardiff, with both Tom Pearson and Tom Willis squeezed out of the back row.

With Alex Dombrandt, who has started every England test this year, omitted alongside the younger Willis brother, it leaves Borthwick without specialist number eight back-up for Billy Vunipola, who is still working his way back from a knee issue and is yet to feature under the England head coach.

Versatile back rowers Ben Earl and Lewis Ludlam are preferred, with Jack Willis, Tom Curry and vice-captain Courtney Lawes completing the back row options in the squad.

Gloucester wing Jonny May is another veteran back to fail to make the cut, while prop Mako Vunipola is absent after failing to recover from his back injury.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September and also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D.

“Rugby World Cups involve unique challenges in terms of the demands on players, the need for squad flexibility and the limited number of squad places available,” said Borthwick.

“France 2023 is no different, but I am confident we have selected a squad of 33 that is well able to meet those challenges and leave us best placed to be at our most competitive in this exciting tournament.

“There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad. Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

“As Saturday’s game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side.”

With Mako Vunipola absent, Bevan Rodd joins Ellis Genge and Joe Marler as the three loosehead props, while Will Stuart, Kyle Sinckler and Dan Cole are chosen at tighthead. Jamie George and Jack Walker, who had also been an injury doubt, make the cut alongside Dan at hooker.

Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, George Martin and David Ribbans are the specialist locks, with Lawes also able to offer second row cover.

Experienced scrum-halves Ben Youngs and Danny Care are joined by Jack van Poortvliet, with Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith providing Borthwick with plenty of depth at fly-half.

Marchant, Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi are the specialist centres included, with Farrell also likely to feature at 12 in playmaking partnership with Ford at some point during the tournament,

The adaptable Elliot Daly may also be viewed as an option at outside centre, though the Saracens back will also press for a starting shirt on the wing. Anthony Watson, Freddie Steward, Max Malins and Freddie Steward complete Borthwick’s 33.

England have three more games before the World Cup begins to try to build some momentum, with Saturday’s defeat to Wales a fourth defeat since Borthwick took charge ahead of this year’s Six Nations.

They host Warren Gatland’s side in a return fixture at Twickenham on Saturday, before a trip to Dublin to meet Ireland and a home fixture against Fiji complete their World Cup warm-up fixtures.

Borthwick indicated after the loss in Cardiff that he may, if required, utilise some of those left out of his squad in those warm-up fixtures, as Eddie Jones, his predecessor, did four years ago.

England’s official 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards (19)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps)***

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)*

Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)*

Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps)**

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps)*

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 97 caps)***

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 20 caps)*

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps)**

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

David Ribbans (Toulon, 6 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)*

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps) **

Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps)

Backs (14)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 7 caps)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 88 caps)*

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps)*

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 106 caps)**

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 82 caps)**

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 19 caps)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 16 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 22 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)**

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)

Anthony Watson (unattached, 55 caps)**

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played