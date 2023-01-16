Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have confirmed their squad for the 2023 Six Nations with three high-profile omissions.

Steve Borthwick, who took over from Eddie Jones as head coach at the end of last year, has named a 36-strong group for the tournament that begins early next month.

The new coach has opted to jettison veterans Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell for his first squad.

Number eight Vunipola and wings May and Nowell were all involved in the 27-13 defeat by South Africa that concluded the autumn and spelt the end of the Jones era.

While the trio are not part of the squad that will next week begin preparations for the opener against Scotland, there are recalls for Dan Cole and Elliot Daly.

Cole was dropped by England after the 2019 World Cup final while Daly has been frozen out since last year’s Championship despite his superb form for Saracens.

Northampton’s rookie fly-half Fin Smith is present for the first time, providing cover for Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith, while Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the other uncapped players.

“This is an exciting squad with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership,” Borthwick said.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

England’s first game is against Scotland on Saturday 4 February.

England squad for 2023 Six Nations

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Sale Sharks), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), G McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), D Kelly (Leicester Tigers), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), C Murley (Harlequins), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), F Smith (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).