Steve Borthwick needs to deliver and focus on haka as England face New Zealand

England are seeking their first home victory over New Zealand since 2012 when Manu Tuilagi ran amok to inspire a famous upset.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into Saturday’s blockbuster clash to open the Autumn Nations Series.

Time to deliver

England’s record under Steve Borthwick reads played 24, won 13, lost 11. Setbacks during that time have been forgiven due to the mess he inherited from Eddie Jones in 2022 and a generally positive direction of travel but there can be no excuses this autumn, particularly as Alex Mitchell and Ollie Chessum are the only front line stars missing through injury. It is time for Borthwick’s England to deliver a rousing campaign by turning the type of near misses witnessed over the last 12 months against New Zealand, South Africa and France into statement wins. Anything less than three victories from four Tests – Australia, South Africa and Japan also visit Twickenham – would be viewed as a major disappointment.

Marler baits the All Blacks

In the words of captain Jamie George, Joe Marler has “prodded the bear” by calling for the “ridiculous” Haka to be “binned”. The All Blacks are fiercely protective of the Maori war dance and the veteran prop’s comments caused a stir in New Zealand, where even politicians were happy to respond. Storm in a tea cup or ammunition for a side who are already favourites? Marler’s outburst on social media has certainly not done England any favours, even if he has since apologised, but it will add to the theatre surrounding the pre-match ritual at Twickenham with England deciding whether to issue a challenge when it is performed.

Double Curry

For the first time, Tom and Ben Curry have been picked in the same matchday squad to raise the prospect of the identical twins – who to the untrained eye are distinguishable only by the colour of their boots or the number of the shirt on their backs – realising their boyhood dream of playing for England together. Tom, the younger brother by 90 minutes, makes his first start for a year after recovering from a serious hip injury with Ben poised to join the action off the bench in the second-half. England will need the relentless Sale flankers to fire if they are to stun the All Blacks.

Slade ready to shine

When asked if picking Henry Slade to take on New Zealand was a risk given he has played only 55 minutes this season, Borthwick replied that the Exeter centre is in “fantastic condition”. It is a sign of Slade’s value to the team a year after he was a surprise omission from the World Cup squad that he is deemed essential despite being so early in his comeback from shoulder surgery. Selecting the 65-cap veteran is a gamble worth taking given Borthwick needs tried and tested combinations knowing the autumn starts with a bang.

Fading aura

New Zealand may be favourites but there is no hiding that this is not a vintage year having lost three of their six Rugby Championship matches. Scott Robertson opened his reign as head coach with a 2-0 series victory over England but both Tests went down to the wire and Borthwick’s men were left wondering how they failed to edge at least one of them. Their team is still packed with stars – Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane among them – and they remain a devastating outfit, but the current All Blacks simply do not possess the fear factor of their predecessors.