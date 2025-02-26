England hit back at Rob Baxter’s criticism of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have rejected Exeter boss Rob Baxter’s claim that Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s shoulder surgery was delayed because there were no Rugby Football Union medics on duty over Christmas.

Feyi-Waboso is in danger of missing the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia after only undergoing the operation last week, even though he had dislocated his shoulder in the Chiefs’ fixture against Sale on December 21.

The 22-year-old wing is one of 17 players to have signed enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts, giving the RFU final say over medical matters under the terms of the new Professional Game Partnership (PGP).

Baxter stated that Feyi-Waboso had been booked in for surgery 10 days after the sustaining the injury but that there was no decision made on whether to proceed due to the absence of England medical staff over the festive period.

England head coach Steve Borthwick hit back on Wednesday night in an eruption of club v country hostilities.

“England medics in fact maintained regular communication with Exeter regarding Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, immediately after his injury, through the Christmas period and further into the new year,” Borthwick said.

“As you would expect, this is all documented. It would therefore be unfair to question their work ethic, or the level of care provided to the player.

“We would have loved to have had Manny with us during the Six Nations and we’re eager to see him back on the field as soon possible.

“Player welfare is our top priority. England have a world-class medical team that cares deeply about the players they look after.”

Baxter is to hold talks with Borthwick and Conor O’Shea, the RFU’s executive director of performance rugby, after the Six Nations in the hope of avoiding a similar scenario in the future.

“You don’t need me to tell you that if someone gets injured before Christmas and has only had an operation now, something has gone wrong somewhere in the process,” Baxter said.

“It’s something we have to find a better way to do in the future. The frustration is that if things had moved more swiftly in the first 10 or 11 days – we had an operation booked for him about day 10, which would have made him fit now.

“My biggest frustration and England’s was that it took a while for this process to get going because of the Christmas period. At that stage, England didn’t really have any involvement.

“Initially there was not anyone available and that would be my argument – the first person who should see Manny is the RFU. That would be my interpretation of what the PGP means.”

George Martin and Tom Willis remain doubts for England’s round four fixture against Italy on Sunday week because of respective knee and concussion issues.

Tom Curry, Ollie Lawrence and Ben Earl have been omitted from Borthwick’s 29-man squad for their training camp in York while they undergo modified training, but will be fit to take on the Azzurri.