Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make first start as England confirm team for Ireland clash

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first international start as Steve Borthwick makes three changes to the England team to face Ireland.

Exeter wing Feyi-Waboso replaces Elliot Daly in the starting side after making his Test debut against Italy in round one.

The 21-year-old scored his first try for England off the bench against Scotland a fortnight ago and earns promotion, while George Martin is also brought in to beef up the pack, with Ollie Chessum moved to the blindside.

Alex Mitchell returns from injury at scrum half and a fit-again Marcus Smith provides extra quality on the bench.

“As always, we’ve selected what we think is our strongest 23 to leave us best placed to win the game,” said Borthwick.

“Ireland are without doubt currently one of the best teams in the world, and we’ll have to be at our very best against them on Saturday.

“We’ve prepared well for what will be another classic Six Nations game at Twickenham.”

While Feyi-Waboso’s inclusion is a hint at Borthwick desiring greater finishing threat in his backline, Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade retain their places in the centres in recoginition of a need to build continuity.

England struggled to execute in attack in their Calcutta Cup clash, making a high number of handling errors after a promising start.

Feyi-Waboso has also impressed outside Slade at Exeter in a defensive system similar to the one that England are implementing under assistant coach Felix Jones.

Martin will make his first start since going toe-to-toe with South Africa in the World Cup semi-final, adding extra power to combat an impressive Ireland pack.

George Martin impressed in England’s semi final defeat to South Africa (Getty Images)

Ethan Roots drops out of the matchday squad with Alex Dombrandt set for a first appearance of the championship.

Fellow Harlequin Danny Care is set to win his 100th cap off the bench at scrum half.

“I’d like to pay special tribute to Danny Care who will win his 100th cap at Twickenham on Saturday,” Borthwick said. “Danny has been a tremendous servant to English rugby and reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement.

“He’s a wonderful player and someone who always puts the team first. I’m sure Saturday will an emotional and memorable day for Danny and his family, and the team couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishment.”

England team to face Ireland at Twickenham (4.45pm kick off, Saturday 9 March)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 60 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 94 caps) – vice captain

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 60 caps) – vice captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 110 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 79 caps) – vice captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 28 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 10 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 91 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 36 caps)

19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 3 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 99 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 67 caps)