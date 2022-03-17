England spring surprise with team selection for France Six Nations clash
France are going for a Grand Slam in Paris
England have sprung a surprise in their bid to deny France the Grand Slam by naming Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back for the climax to the tournament.
Steward fills the vacancy in the number 14 jersey created by Max Malins being dropped while Furbank will patrol the backfield at the Stade de France on Saturday in his first appearance of the Championship.
The final change to the backline sees Ben Youngs, England’s most capped player, come in for Harry Randall at scrum-half where he will partner Marcus Smith.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies