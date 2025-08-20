Women’s Rugby World Cup: England’s Megan Jones on dealing with grief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Megan Jones is looking forward to a “special occasion” when she steps on to the pitch at the Women’s Rugby World Cup the year after both her parents died.

Jones, whose dad Simon and mum Paula both died between August and December last year, is appearing at her first World Cup since 2017 and heads into this tournament as England vice-captain.

The 28-year-old centre has been named in the starting 15 for the Red Roses’ tournament opener against the United States at the Stadium of Light and, ahead of Friday’s game, shared her experiences of dealing with grief.

Jones said: “I think grief works in different ways. Those that have experienced grief, sometimes you’re not always sad, sometimes you’re happy and sometimes it doesn’t hit you like that.

“It might hit me later or it might hit me in the moment.

“As soon as I step on that pitch, that’s all I think about is rugby. That’s probably one of my strengths, I don’t tend to think too far beyond that. I never really thought of my mum and dad when they were out supporting.

“I’ve always led with my heart, I’ll always be passionate about what I do and that means now a little bit more firepower, I guess, behind me with my mum and dad.

“It’s going to be special. Last World Cup my dad was with me in 2017, that was lovely and beautiful.

“It’s just going to be another special occasion. It’s going to be a lot of firsts, it’s still only been a year since my dad hasn’t been here.

“It’s just a lot of emotions all in one, but they all come in different ways for sure.”

England begin the tournament in Sunderland against the USA, who are ranked 10th in the world.

USA head coach Sione Fukofuka has named 11 World Cup debutants in the matchday squad, including four in the starting 15.

Ilona Maher – the world’s most popular rugby player on social media with over eight million followers across her accounts – is one of those making her tournament bow and she lines up at 13 opposite Jones.

Asked what it is like coming up against Maher, Jones said: “I think physics would show that she’s probably got a couple of inches on me and a couple of pounds as well.

“I think I’ve always lived by, it’s not the size of the dog, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.

“No matter who I come up against, no matter how many followers they’ve got – she’ll be thinking the same – it’s how you perform on the pitch, which is the most important bit.

“I always lead with passion and pride. That’s what I’ll continue to do in whatever game we go against and whoever we go against.”