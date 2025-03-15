Steve Borthwick backs ‘outstanding’ Maro Itoje for British and Irish Lions captaincy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick has backed the “outstanding” Maro Itoje to thrive as British and Irish Lions captain if handed the role by head coach Andy Farrell.

Itoje led England to a first four-win Six Nations since 2020 in his first tournament as skipper, with the side signing off in style with a record thrashing of Wales.

Borthwick suggested that a number of England players have given Lions boss Andy Farrell “good headaches” after a coming of age campaign for many players.

Itoje is one of the leading contenders to be named skipper alongside Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris, and has the advantage of having toured twice previously.

His England head coach, who worked as an assistant alongside Farrell in 2017, believes that the second row would be ideally suited to the role.

“The next thing for these players is hopefully lots of them will get picked for the Lions,” Borthwick said. “I think the players have created good headaches for Andy. The kind of headaches that you want to have as a coach.

“Lots of players are putting their hand up and showing a case that they should be on that plane. We as a coaching team said - Kevin Sinfield proposed it - that part of our role is to get as many players on that plane as possible. Our job is to help them do that. Hopefully there will be a lot of England players heading Down Under on that Lions tour in a couple of months time.

“I think Maro has been absolutely outstanding. He leads by example every day, and he's stepped up his game. He's improved in many areas this campaign and set an example. He's an experienced player at Test level and Lions level. I've got full confidence in Maro's ability to lead the Lions should Andy ask him.”

England have now won their last four games, rebounding after a difficult 2024 characterised by a number of near misses. Borthwick is delighted to see his team growing after some tough times.

open image in gallery England impressed in a 10-try win over Wales ( PA Wire )

The head coach said: “We spoke about this being a special place to come in play. We then spoke about how we wanted to approach the game. I wanted the players to play big, fast and aggressive with the ball, which is exactly what they did. This young team embraces challenges and is growing and developing fast.

“I think the team has been progressing for a period of time. You can see the growth in the team. Gradually, the team has stuck to the process and taken enjoyment in the process of getting better. I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters, who were brilliant today, are seeing the fruits of their labour on the pitch.”