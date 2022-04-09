England’s run in the Women’s Six Nations over the past few years is something we may never see again in the competition’s history.

The Red Roses are unbeaten in the last three editions and have not tasted defeat since being edged out 18-17 by France four years ago.

They have shown no signs of slowing down so far in 2022 following a 57-5 victory over Scotland and then demolishing Italy 74-0.

But they now come up against a side that have won their first two matches. So Wales will come into this one full of confidence as they attempt to cause an upset.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match.

When is England vs Wales?

England vs Wales in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester on Saturday 9 April at 4.45pm in the UK.

How can I watch England vs Wales?

The match will be broadcast on BBC Two, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button in the UK. Coverage will begin at 4.30pm.

Confirmed line-ups

England: 15. Abby Dow, 14. Jess Breach, 13. Emily Scarratt, 12. Helena Rowland, 11. Sarah McKenna, 10. Zoe Harrison, 9. Lucy Packer; 1. Vickii Cornborough, 2. Lark Davies, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Poppy Cleall, 5. Abbie Ward, 6. Alex Matthews, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Sarah Hunter (C)

Wales: 15 Kayleigh Powell, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones, 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Jasmine Joyce, 10 Robyn Wilkins, 9 Ffion Lewis; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Carys Phillips, 3 Donna Rose, 4 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 5 Gwen Crabb, 6 Siwan Lillicrap (C), 7 Alisha Butchers, 8 Sioned Harries

Odds

England - 1/150

Draw - 66/1

Wales - 20/1

Prediction

England are the overwhelming favourites and should comfortably have enough to beat Wales on home soil.