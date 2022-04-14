England scrum-half Claudia MacDonald may face saying ‘goodbye forever’ to rugby following neck injury

MacDonald could face having to give up the sport due to the serious injury

Dylan Terry
Thursday 14 April 2022 12:52
<p>MacDonald’s last England game came against Canada back in November</p>

(Getty Images)

England scrum-half Claudia MacDonald has admitted she is coming to terms with the prospect of saying “goodbye to rugby forever”.

The 26-year-old Red Roses player sustained a serious injury during the autumn internationals last year when she was knocked back from a line-out and her head was compressed into her chest.

Since then, she has frequently been told she would return to action in a few weeks but now could be forced to retire due to an acute prolapsed disc and another bulging disc.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: “Some days it knocks you for six. Some days I’m desperately upset about it, some days I’m angry, some days I’m in denial and still think I can play and my neck is absolutely fine, especially when I’m running around in training.

“Other days I can get excited and look forward to whatever might be next. It’s all over the place really.”

MacDonald opted not to have two surgeries on her injury as the second would have definitely meant the end of her rugby career.

But the decision also meant giving up her full-time England contract as well as the possibility of playing in the Six Nations or World Cup.

And she is aware there is still a very real chance that she may never play the sport she loves ever again.

She went on to add: “I made the decision not to have surgery. I knew the decision I was making. I was definitely saying goodbye to this Six Nations, probably the World Cup, potentially rugby forever.

“It was a hard decision to make but at least it’s been made now.”

