England vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates from women’s rugby Test today
Follow all the action live as England look to make it two wins from two against the Black Ferns
England will attempt to complete a double over New Zealand when the two sides meet for the second time in as many weeks this Sunday. Simon Middleton’s side completed a spectacular seven-try rout of the world champions last week at Sandy Park, with Abbie Ward, Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison all crossing the line in a 43-12 victory.
“We’ve got them next week as well. We can’t get complacent. We need to look what we can do better for next week,” Harrison told BBC Sport after the victory. “Today we were really looking at ourselves. Even in the Six Nations we’ve been looking towards the World Cup.”
Follow all the live action below.
England 7-0 New Zealand, 11 minutes
England twice make progress, first left, then right, but Leanne Infante plays the territory game with a perfectly-weighted box kick for the corner.
New Zealand take the lineout swiftly but Kendra Cocksedge’s clearance is poor - England lineout ball ten metres out.
England 7-0 New Zealand, 10 minutes
To compound matters, the New Zealand restart fails to travel the requisite ten metres. England will feed the scrum at the centre-point of a pitch that looks in good condition.
TRY! ENGLAND 7-0 New Zealand (Amy Cokayne try, 9 minutes)
What a weapon that England maul has become! Lark Davies profited last week and her replacement Amy Cokayne rides the chariot perfectly, England getting a nudge on and able to make swift rumbling progress for the line, Cokayne flopping over to open the scoring.
Zoe Harrison adds two more from the tee and, just as in Exeter, England draw first blood.
England 0-0 New Zealand, 8 minutes
Not quite! Held up as New Zealand get bodies beneath the ball. Back for a penalty, though, and England fancy a mauling - poked for the corner.
England 0-0 New Zealand, 7 minutes
Scintillating from Helena Rowland! The ten-cum-centre scythes through having spotted a half-space, just uable to find a waiting Holly Aitchison with what would have been a try-scoring pass.
Here she goes again! This time on the arc to the right, fending off a tackler and eventually felled just short of the line. Close-in carries, are England over?
England 0-0 New Zealand, 6 minutes
A platform, this time, and New Zealand play from it, Helena Rowland just about clinging on to a fading carrier. Ayesha Leti-I’iga is hit well as she tries to weave, and the Black Ferns soon go off their feet after a crunching hit from Sarah Bern stalls their momentum.
England 0-0 New Zealand, 4 minutes
The first packing down brings about the almost inevitable reset as referee Aurelie Groizeleau looks for early stability. And that’s not right, either - a free kick this time with Hannah Botterman pinged for an early engagement. New Zealand are content to go back into burly battle as they take the scrum option.
England 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes
New Zealand’s lineout struggled last week but their first effort is solid enough, and Portia Woodman gives England an unneccessary reminder of her threat with a first jink and jive off the right touchline, shedding one would-be tackler and nearly aonother.
A midfield knock-on means it will be England scrum feed, though, and a first chance for both sets of eight to have a shove-off.
England 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes
Back come England through the dancing feet of Helena Rowland, skipping past one tackler. Sarah Bern carries strongly into a sliver of space, but when Lydia Thompson is dragged back having tried to find open pasture down the right edge the England right wing is forced to hold on.
England 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute
Kelsie Willis takes the first high ball of the afternoon and charges into the England chasers, with New Zealand immediately looking to play deep in their own territory.
A fumble on the right nearly allows England to gain possession but there is space to the left, spotted by Kendra Cocksedge at the base of the ruck and exploited through Grace Houpapa-Barrett, who puts Ayesha Leti-I’iga on. Lydia Thompson wresetles her down and New Zealand box kick.
