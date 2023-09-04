England Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will begin the 2023 Rugby World Cup as outsiders, but a friendly draw could allow Steve Borthwick’s side to progress deep into the tournament.

A team that looked ready to kick on after reaching the final in Japan four years ago has failed to develop as hoped, with England struggling for much of this cycle.

Borthwick was installed as head coach last December after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) parted ways with Eddie Jones, but the former lock has failed to deliver immediate impact, with a fourth-placed finish in his only Six Nations campaign.

Still, England are in what looks to be the easier half of the draw, away from France, New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland, and will hope they can come together quickly at the tournament to launch another tilt at the trophy.

Here is World Cup schedule for England and their possible route to the final.

England pool fixtures:

England are in Pool D alongside Argentina, Japan, Chile and Samoa.

Saturday 9 September: England vs Argentina, Pool D (Marseille, 8pm)

Sunday 17 September: England vs Japan, Pool D (Nice, 8pm)

Saturday 23 September: England vs Chile, Pool D (Lille, 4.45pm)

Saturday 7 October: England vs Samoa, Pool D (Lille, 4.45pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-Up Pool D) - Marseille, 4pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 3 (Winner Pool D vs Runner-Up Pool C) - Marseille, 4pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm