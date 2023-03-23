England can still thrive at World Cup despite dismal Six Natons, says Ugo Monye

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ugo Monye has backed Steve Borthwick’s stuttering England side to bounce back from their underwhelming Six Nations campaign and pose a genuine threat at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Borthwick’s team finished fourth after winning just two of their five games in the championship, with a humbling 53-10 defeat against France at Twickenham setting alarm bells ringing with less than six months to go until their World Cup opener against Argentina in Marseille.

But Monye, who played 14 times for England between 2008 and 2012, believes there is still plenty of time for new boss Borthwick to get things right after being encouraged by what he saw in England’s 29-16 finale defeat to grand slam champions Ireland.

“The Six Nations wasn’t what we wanted it to be – but we have time,” said Monye. “When I look at the individuals in the team, if we can reach our potential we will be a very competitive team come the World Cup.

“France was disappointing but hopefully, you can draw a line under it as an anomaly. That is not the expectation of performance though France were very good on the day.

“What we could take away watching the Ireland game was how we could be competitive, combative and challenge the No 1 side in the world.

“We have players coming back, the likes of Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie to mention a few. The summer is going to be huge, that pre-season where you can put everyone in the melting pot and get that level of consistency of performance that we are looking for.”

England’s performance against Ireland was marred by a controversial red card to full-back Freddie Steward, which was rescinded on Wednesday.

Freddie Steward was controversially sent off late in the first half of England’s defeat to Ireland (PA)

Steward was dismissed for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on Hugo Keenan, with focus once again turning to the application of World Rugby’s High Tackle Framework.

But Monye called for calm amidst the furore that has since broken out.

“Mistakes happen, you can’t be too harsh on referees,” added Monye, who was speaking on a panel at Twickenham this week to mark the Women’s Sport Trust, O2 and the Rugby Football Union joining forces to deliver a long-term study into the visibility of the England women’s rugby team.

“We ask lots of players, we ask lots of referees. I was disappointed at the time; I didn’t think it was a red card and that is obviously the opinion of the citing commissioner as well. I am glad common sense has prevailed, just three or four days later.

“I am okay with the protocol, sometimes it is the application of law within the protocol. Referees are human. There were 60,000 people at the Aviva, if players feel pressure, referees feel pressure and sometimes they just get it wrong.

“Jaco Peyper is a brilliant referee, he just got it wrong on the day.”

