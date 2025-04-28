Exeter Chiefs suspend coaches Rob Hunter and Ali Hepher after demolition by Gloucester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exeter Chiefs have suspended two of their coaches following a record defeat to Gloucester as their miserable season continues.

The Chiefs were hammered 79-17 at Kingsholm on Sunday, their heaviest-ever Premiership defeat, and are second from bottom in the division.

Club chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe was seen given the squad a dressing-down after the defeat, and the ramifications now include a backroom staff reshuffle.

Coaches Rob Hunter and Ali Hepher have now been suspended, with the latter demoted in March and Hunter taking his place as head coach as the side looked to revive their fortunes.

“Exeter Rugby Club can confirm that following Sunday's disappointing result against Gloucester Rugby, club Chairman and CEO Tony Rowe CBE, has made the decision to suspend coaches Rob Hunter and Ali Hepher pending a full review of the match and the 2024/25 season to date,” a statement posted on the club’s website on Monday read.

Rowe said, “No final decision regarding the club’s coaching structure going forward has been made, and it would be improper to make any further comment until all internal procedures have been completed.”

Director of Rugby Rob Baxter will step into a coaching role for the remainder of the season.

Exeter face Northampton, Harlequins and Sale in their final three games of the campaign, with this season their worst since promotion to the top flight in 2010.

The Chiefs have recorded just two Premiership wins this season and suffered the ignominy of a club-record European defeat with a 69-17 rout at the hands of Bordeaux in the Investec Champions Cup.

Hunter said after the defeat at Kingsholm: “It was my worst day as a coach. Aside from how we feel individually, the first thing to recognise is that it was no way acceptable for us to perform like that. There is no hiding away, and we haven't tried to hide away from that in the changing room.

“We are not going to run away from this, we are going to sit on it all week and we are going to simmer on it it until we play our next game. Nobody is looking for an arm around them.”

Both he and Hepher are stalwarts of Exeter’s coaching team, having joined in 2013 and 2009 respectively. The Chiefs have won two Premiership titles and the 2020 European Champions Cup during their tenure, but the club has fallen dramatically down the rankings in recent seasons, with this a new low.