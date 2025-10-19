Impressive Exeter crush Harlequins as England handed injury worry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exeter centre Henry Slade provided a timely reminder of his England credentials with a virtuoso performance in a thumping 38-0 win over Harlequins at a windswept Sandy Park.

With the autumn internationals just around the corner, Slade racked up 23 points with two tries, a penalty and five conversions.

He also created a try for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, with Harvey Skinner and Greg Fisilau also crossing in a one-sided Gallagher Prem clash.

open image in gallery Henry Slade helped steer Exeter to a superb victory in testing conditions ( Getty Images )

Exeter lost two players ahead of kick-off, with prop Scott Sio and wing Paul Bampoe-Brown withdrawing through injury, but they were able to hand debuts to their two Australia internationals, flanker Tom Hooper and centre Len Ikitau.

Slade kicked Exeter into a fourth-minute lead with a simple penalty before first Marcus Smith's restart went straight into touch and then the outside half completely lost his footing when taking a penalty to illustrate just how tricky the conditions were.

They were clearly in the Chiefs' favour in the first half, but both sides struggled to get to grips with them, with Slade's penalty the only score of a disjointed and forgettable first quarter.

Exeter then suffered a blow when prop Will Goodrick-Clarke departed with an arm injury to be replaced by Ethan Burger, but they overcame the setback to score an excellent try.

A superbly-judged cross-field kick from Slade was collected with aplomb by Feyi-Waboso, who powered past Tyrone Green to score his sixth try of the season.

open image in gallery Immanuel Feyi-Waboso collected Henry Slade’s cross field kick to score ( Getty Images )

Within 90 seconds Exeter scored another as their opponents failed to deal with an up-and-under which went loose. The home side seized possession and quick transfers sent Slade on a 30-metre dash to the line.

Quins' woes continued when number eight Chandler Cunningham-South was forced off with a leg injury before they then made a mess of fielding another up-and-under to allow Skinner to win a kick and chase to touch down.

Slade added his third conversion and Exeter had a 24-0 interval lead.

Within four minutes of the restart the hosts secured their bonus-point try when Fisilau crashed over to reward a period of sustained pressure.

open image in gallery Marcus Smith and Harlequins endured a difficult day at the office ( Getty Images )

With 25 minutes remaining Exeter replacement Bachuki Tchumbadze was yellow carded for a high challenge on Jack Kenningham, but it made no difference as Quins never looked like taking advantage of the prop's absence.

Tchumbadze returned to be replaced in the sin-bin by Quins captain Cadan Murley for a deliberate knock-on, with Harry Browne soon following him for a high challenge.

Up against 13 men, Exeter took full advantage, with Slade scoring his second try to complete a miserable afternoon for the Londoners.

PA