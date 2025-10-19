Impressive Exeter crush Harlequins as England handed injury worry
Exeter 38-0 Harlequins: The Chiefs mastered tricky conditions at Sandy Park as Harlequins No 8 Chandler Cunningham-South limped off
Exeter centre Henry Slade provided a timely reminder of his England credentials with a virtuoso performance in a thumping 38-0 win over Harlequins at a windswept Sandy Park.
With the autumn internationals just around the corner, Slade racked up 23 points with two tries, a penalty and five conversions.
He also created a try for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, with Harvey Skinner and Greg Fisilau also crossing in a one-sided Gallagher Prem clash.
Exeter lost two players ahead of kick-off, with prop Scott Sio and wing Paul Bampoe-Brown withdrawing through injury, but they were able to hand debuts to their two Australia internationals, flanker Tom Hooper and centre Len Ikitau.
Slade kicked Exeter into a fourth-minute lead with a simple penalty before first Marcus Smith's restart went straight into touch and then the outside half completely lost his footing when taking a penalty to illustrate just how tricky the conditions were.
They were clearly in the Chiefs' favour in the first half, but both sides struggled to get to grips with them, with Slade's penalty the only score of a disjointed and forgettable first quarter.
Exeter then suffered a blow when prop Will Goodrick-Clarke departed with an arm injury to be replaced by Ethan Burger, but they overcame the setback to score an excellent try.
A superbly-judged cross-field kick from Slade was collected with aplomb by Feyi-Waboso, who powered past Tyrone Green to score his sixth try of the season.
Within 90 seconds Exeter scored another as their opponents failed to deal with an up-and-under which went loose. The home side seized possession and quick transfers sent Slade on a 30-metre dash to the line.
Quins' woes continued when number eight Chandler Cunningham-South was forced off with a leg injury before they then made a mess of fielding another up-and-under to allow Skinner to win a kick and chase to touch down.
Slade added his third conversion and Exeter had a 24-0 interval lead.
Within four minutes of the restart the hosts secured their bonus-point try when Fisilau crashed over to reward a period of sustained pressure.
With 25 minutes remaining Exeter replacement Bachuki Tchumbadze was yellow carded for a high challenge on Jack Kenningham, but it made no difference as Quins never looked like taking advantage of the prop's absence.
Tchumbadze returned to be replaced in the sin-bin by Quins captain Cadan Murley for a deliberate knock-on, with Harry Browne soon following him for a high challenge.
Up against 13 men, Exeter took full advantage, with Slade scoring his second try to complete a miserable afternoon for the Londoners.
PA
