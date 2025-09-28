Exeter produce astonishing comeback to snatch dramatic draw at Northampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's try completed an astonishing second-half comeback by Exeter as the visitors claimed a 33-33 Gallagher Prem draw at Northampton.

This opening-weekend clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens looked to set to be a resounding home win as Saints surged into a 33-7 half-time lead with two tries from 19-year-old Edoardo Todaro on his league debut.

But roles were reversed after the break as Chiefs showed the sort of resilience they often lacked last season, and might even have won it had a late Henry Slade 'try' not been disallowed.

There was a late change to Exeter's line-up as Ethan Roots, who would have captained the side, dropped out for Greg Fisilau with England centre Slade taking the armband.

It took the visitors just three minutes to open the scoring when Feyi-Waboso caught the home defence napping by scampering through untouched after picking up from the base of a ruck just inside the 22.

Slade added the conversion, but Northampton were level after 11 minutes when Alex Coles was able to barge his way over from a few metres following a strong carry from number eight Callum Chick.

A break down the middle by George Hendy and Archie McParland, who was brilliantly stopped by Paul Brown-Bampoe, then led to Saints scoring a second try when Chick worked the ball left for Tom Pearson to dive in.

The hosts began to pull clear when quick hands from Hendy and James Ramm led to Todaro scoring his first try in the 28th minute.

Northampton were pulling clear in the first half ( Getty Images )

The bonus point was secured after 32 minutes when Tom Litchfield charged clear from Fraser Dingwall's reverse pass and resisted Brown-

Bampoe's attempted tackle to go over.

Todaro then had his second three minutes before the interval when he charged in from the left wing after being found in space by the impressive Hendy - Anthony Belleau's fourth conversion opening a 26-point lead at the break.

Having been pulled from pillar to post, Exeter pulled a score back within three minutes of the restart when Brown-Bampoe got on the end of Stephen Varney's well-weighted kick down the left.

Murmurs about an improbable comeback then grew louder after 54 minutes when Josh Hodge broke into the 22 before timing his pass to send Italy international Ross Vintcent under the posts.

The visitors really started to believe when Vintcent scored again from a quick line-out and the game was tied after 69 minutes when Feyi-Waboso galloped in from the right for a score converted by Slade.

Hodge then received a 20-minute red card for a dangerous hit on Sam Graham, but it was Exeter who went closest to snatching the win when a

Slade try was ruled out for a forward pass to Brown-Bampoe.

PA