Federico Martin Aramburu death: Former Argentina rugby player shot dead in Paris
A murder investigation has been opened
Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. He was 42.
Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.
L’Equipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburu and a friend of his.
The prosecutor’s office did not give more details about Aramburu’s death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.
Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league and joined Glasgow Warriors in 2010. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or centre.
According to L’Equipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.
