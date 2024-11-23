Fiji boss claims Sam Prendergast escaped red card due to ‘wearing green jersey’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne suggested Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast escaped an early red card during his side’s 52-17 defeat in Dublin because he was playing for the home team.

Rookie number 10 Prendergast, who was making his first Test start, was sent to the sin bin by referee Hollie Davidson in the eighth minute at the Aviva Stadium after leaning a shoulder into Kitione Salawa.

Shocked Fiji co-captain Tevita Ikanivere was heard exclaiming, ‘what?’ on Davidson’s microphone following the decision not to upgrade the yellow card on review.

While Byrne was also unhappy with the judgement, Ireland boss Andy Farrell felt the original punishment was “harsh enough”.

Asked if he was expecting Prendergast to be ordered to stay off, Byrne said: “Aw no, he was wearing a green jersey so it stayed yellow.”

Prendergast, 21, returned to set up the first of Mack Hansen’s two tries and also slotted five of his seven conversion attempts.

Captain Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey, Bundee Aki, debutant Gus McCarthy and Ronan Kelleher also claimed tries for the dominant hosts.

Farrell said: “I get why it is (a yellow) but, to me, he turned his back and it’s harsh enough. I’ll have to have a look at it again but that’s the game, isn’t it?

“I thought our discipline was pretty good in general.

“He (Prendergast) had a few mistakes within his game but he was pulling the strings for a good while, and he was really, really composed.”

Farrell made seven personnel alterations for the game, including handing first caps to McCarthy and flanker Cormac Izuchukwu and a maiden start to Prendergast.

His much-changed side produced Ireland’s most convincing display of an autumn campaign which began with a sobering defeat by New Zealand and a narrow success over Argentina.

“I thought for all sorts of reasons it was very pleasing,” said Farrell.

“First and foremost there’s some really nice stories within our group, with two debutants and people getting a chance to get their second, third start.

“To get the win, play some nice rugby, could’ve, should’ve done better at times but I thought we controlled the game very well.”

In addition to his second-half score, the impressive McCarthy also registered three assists, while fellow newcomer Izuchukwu was denied a try in the opening period after a pass from Hansen was adjudged to be forward.

“I was gutted for Izzy in regards to the forward pass, it was marginal, so Mack says anyway,” said Farrell.

“I thought he was a presence, certainly in the lineout. He’s some athlete.

“What a story there for Gus. Two years ago lifting the Senior Cup at Caelan’s (Doris) school. I thought he did a brilliant job.”

Ireland, who host Australia next week, are awaiting injury news on Jacob Stockdale (hamstring) and Jamie Osborne (groin) following a bruising encounter which they finished with numerous players deployed in unfamiliar roles.

“Obviously it was like the wild west towards the end in terms of substitutes and people playing out of position, but we managed that, so the group grows in situations like this,” added Farrell.

Fiji, who scored consolation tries through Salawa and Setareki Turagacoke, conceded 17 penalties during the contest.

“At the end of the day, it’s on us, we need to get better and it’s not on the referee,” Byrne said of the high penalty count.

“But the 50-50s, that last try (Kelleher’s), if you have another look at it, the green jersey holding on to the white jersey, nothing happens at TMO.

“I’m sure if it was the other way around, we might not have got that try allowed.”