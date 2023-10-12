Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi could feature in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England despite returning to Cornwall after the passing of his father.

Sireli Matavesi, whose three sons have all played the sport professionally, died earlier this week.

He had settled in Cornwall after touring the county with the Fiji Barbarians in 1987, working in a local tin mine and marrying a local woman, Karen.

It is the second close family bereavement in the Fiji squad during this tournament, with Josua Tuisova choosing to miss the funeral of his seven-year-old son, Tito, to remain at the World Cup.

“We would like to send our condolences to Sam and the family,” said Seremaia Bai, the former Leicester and Fiji back who is now an assistant coach. “He’s one of our senior leaders and we’ll see in a couple of days if he is going to join us.

“For us in Fiji, family is everything. If one suffers, we all emotionally suffer. We know every player’s family comes from humble beginnings so we make sure they have the care and love they need. It’s a very tough moment. We need to stay together for one another.”

Hooker Matavesi, who plays for Northampton Saints in the Premiership, is a likely starter if available for Sunday’s game.

His older brother Josh, who represented five British clubs and won 47 Fiji caps during, has previously explained how the family feel “Cornish Fijian”, with strong connections in the most south-westerly English county.

Bai, meanwhile, expects wild celebrations on the Pacific archipelago if Fiji can repeat their heroics from Twickenham in August.

Simon Raiwalui’s side secured a first-ever win over England in their final warm-up fixture before the tournament.

“If we win I think there will be a one week holiday in Fiji,” said Bai “It will be crazy. Rugby means a lot to us in Fiji. It gives us life, keeps everyone happy and brings the country together in unity. Whatever the result we will hopefully make the country proud.”