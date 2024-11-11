Gareth Anscombe: Wales have to improve quickly after 10th straight Test loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gareth Anscombe says that Wales will be “hard on ourselves” as they pick through the wreckage left by a record-equalling 10th successive Test match defeat.

Wales are arguably at the lowest ebb in their 143-year international rugby history following Fiji’s 24-19 victory in Cardiff.

Another demoralising result matched Wales’ run of losses in 2002 and 2003, although that sequence included two reversals against each of New Zealand, England and Ireland.

This time around, Italy and Fiji have triumphed at the Principality Stadium, and there appears no immediate end in sight, with Australia, world champions South Africa and France in Paris lurking as their next three opponents.

It is more than 400 days since Wales won a Test, beating Georgia in the 2023 World Cup, and a far cry from Warren Gatland’s first stint as head coach when he oversaw World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations title triumphs, Grand Slams and world number one status.

There are mitigating factors, with players such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar, George North, Ken Owens and Gareth Davies all retiring from international rugby during the past 18 months, while Louis Rees-Zammit went to the NFL and injuries have severely hampered the likes of Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams.

Gatland has also capped more than 20 players since returning ahead of the 2023 Six Nations, but Test results still stand out like a sore thumb – played 22, won six, lost 16.

“We have to be better, and we need to be better,” Wales fly-half Anscombe said.

“We just need to tidy up a few areas and not make stuff hard for ourselves. We’ve got to be more accurate than what we were (against Fiji).

“We need to reflect and look at why it happened and how it happened, but ultimately, discipline hurt us. I think they kicked 12 points (from penalties) and you can’t give away freebies like that at this level.

“Only a win was good enough, and we didn’t get it. We will be hard on ourselves, but I do think we will be better for the run-out and know that we have got to improve and get better pretty quickly.

“This has got to hurt, and it should hurt. We are playing at home and we should back ourselves to win.

“It is going to hurt, and it’s going to sting for a couple of days, but you can’t dwell on it for too long at this level. We’ve got to find a way to pick ourselves back up.”

Australia will arrive in Cardiff on the back of a spectacular 42-37 success against England, and they have won nine times from their last 11 visits to the Welsh capital.

Wales have little time to dust themselves down following only a second defeat in 15 games against Fiji, with their previous loss being at the 2007 World Cup.

Anscombe added: “We have to find a way to get over the line, and it has got to come. I thought we were pretty positive in camp over the last couple of weeks.

“I still think our best performance is good enough to beat Australia. I think we fully believe that.

“I think if we can grow another 10-20 per cent in some little areas then we have got a real chance.

“Without a doubt the Wallabies are growing in confidence, so it is going to be a great challenge, but we’ve had success against them in the past here.

“I know the Wallabies are really well coached under Joe (Schmidt), and we know what he has done with Ireland in the past.

“I can’t help but feel we probably lost a couple of key moments (against Fiji). The Fijians, to their credit, put us under a lot of pressure. We just gave away too many penalties.

“It is a frustrating one because I thought we could have been a lot better. Full credit to the Fijians, they stuck at it, applied a lot of pressure and we just weren’t accurate enough at key times to get the result.”