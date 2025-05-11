Fin Smith ’emotional’ to follow in grandfather’s footsteps after Lions call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fin Smith will fulfil a boyhood dream by emulating his grandad, having grown up playing in the same British and Irish Lions blazer and kit used by the Scotland prop in 1955.

Smith has been included in Andy Farrell’s squad as reward for impressing as England’s first choice fly-half during the Six Nations and his stellar display for Northampton against Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

The fire fuelling his greatest ambition was first lit by grandad Tom Elliot, who made five midweek appearances for the elite of British and Irish rugby on their visit to South Africa 70 years ago.

“The Lions is the pinnacle. It gets me emotional thinking about growing up running around in his old kit and blazer,” said Smith, who was also eligible to play for Scotland before pursuing a Test career with England.

“I’ve got his old blazer from 1955 at home. It’s a bit dusty and there are a few holes in it, but it will be cool to have both blazers.

“I believe that I’m English and play for England. He obviously played for Scotland, but all I’ve ever wanted to do is be like him and replicate him.

“To actually have the chance to do that and wear the same shirt and the same badge that he did is incredibly special. It made mum and her side of the family pretty emotional when the squad was announced.

“They’re all at home with their Scottish accents and can half-heartedly cheer for me when I play for England, but this is the pinnacle.

“For me, doing what he’s done and following in his footsteps makes me more proud than any individual accolade I could have. It’s amazing.”

Smith watched Thursday’s squad unveiling on TV alongside his Northampton team-mates and was the last of the Saints to have their names read out due to the announcement taking place in alphabetical order.

Henry Pollock, Tommy Freeman and Alex Mitchell were also picked and later that day they were hosted for dinner and champagne by England centre, Fraser Dingwall, their stand in club captain.

“It was mental – the most horrific week of all time. I had sleepless nights and was stressing all day,” Smith said.

“I was sat with a load of the other lads and watched the other boys get called out and was like: ‘Oh no, this is going to be awful if it doesn’t happen for me now.’ And then it got announced and I was an absolute wreck.

“I don’t really cry and never have but I was bawling my eyes out. I went outside and phoned my parents. They were both sobbing, I was sobbing on the other end of the phone.

“We didn’t actually say a word to each other – we just sort of watched each other cry and then hung up the phone.

“It’s something so rare in sport these days that you find out in that manner. It really is that raw. Mental. What a day. What a day.”