Jamison Gibson-Park expects Finn Russell partnership to flourish for Lions

Jamison Gibson-Park believes his half-back alliance with Finn Russell will develop quickly as the British and Irish Lions prepare to unleash the much-hyped combination for the first time.

Gibson-Park and Russell form a creative axis for Wednesday’s clash against the Queensland Reds after the Ireland scrum-half was given the green light to make his comeback from a glute injury.

As the pre-tour favourites to start the Test series against Australia in the number nine and 10 jerseys, expectations are high for the partnership even if they will have been limited to a single training session together ahead of the Brisbane showdown.

In a sign of the urgency to deploy them in tandem, especially after Tomos Williams was ruled out of the tour by a hamstring injury, Russell will be starting his second game in five days.

Andy Farrell has urged caution over anticipation levels, stating they will be “all singing, all dancing everything going to plan, but that won’t be the case”, but the ultimate fantasy pairing in British and Irish rugby is ready to shine.

“We know each other pretty well – we have played against each other enough,” Gibson-Park said ahead of his first outing with the Scotland fly-half.

“Myself and Finn have already had conversations and hopefully we don’t have to change too much up, just play footy like we normally do.

“For all the stuff you see of Finn and his ability to break a game open, he’s pretty calculated in the way he manages the game as well, so it will make my job easier hopefully.

“There is a gelling period with any nine and 10 combination. When you are largely in charge of driving the game there’s going to be a bit of a feeling out period, but it has been good and hopefully we can see it out there on Wednesday.”

Russell arrived into Lions camp having piloted Bath to the Gallagher Premiership title and Gibson-Park has since got to know a former rival who is more studious than his joyful on-field persona suggests.

“Finn’s a hugely impressive player. Every team he is in, he has a huge impact,” he said.

“He plays the game with a smile on his face and that’s refreshing to see sometimes. But you guys don’t see him in the meeting rooms, so there is a serious side to him.

“He understands the impact he can have on a team and that’s pretty important here.”

Farrell says the duo have found ways to make up for their lack of game time together.

“They understand one another and understood each other’s traits even before they got on the plane because that is what players do,” he said.

“They look out for how the best do things. They are two characters who want to see the game from similar eyes as far as where space is.

“They have attacking mindsets but they both know how important game control is.”