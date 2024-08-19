Support truly

Finn Russell believes that Owen Farrell could thrive at Racing 92 as the Scotland fly half eyes a potential British & Irish Lions reunion with his fellow playmaker in Australia next summer.

Russell spent five seasons at the Paris club before joining Bath last year, with Farrell now set to take the reins in the French capital after a sensational switch from Saracens.

While the England fly half will be ineligible for selection for Steve Borthwick while playing overseas, he could come under consideration for a fourth Lions selection when Andy Farrell chooses his touring party next summer.

Russell spent time working alongside England’s record points scorer in New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021, though is yet to feature in a full Lions Test alongside Farrell.

The 31-year-old, speaking at a TNT Sports event ahead of the new Gallagher Premiership season, feels that the pair’s contrasting strengths would complement each other nicely in partnership should the opportunity arise next year.

“We have always had an interesting relationship when we have played against each other,” Russell explained. “At the start it was head to head almost, and recently, even before the Lions, it turned into a friendship.

“It is still me against you but we could have a laugh while we were doing it – have a bit of fun. It shows how he has relaxed with his mindset.

England’s Owen Farrell (left) and Scotland’s Finn Russell have forged a friendship ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I think we view the game differently so there would be a bit of a clash there, but I think we would be good enough mates that we would get on with it and find that middle ground. Potentially what I do better than him, he would do [other] things better than me and we would have to find that balance between us. But he is a brilliant player and I would love to play with him.”

Russell’s stint at Racing 92 included a run to the Champions Cup final in 2020, but he was unable to help the club to a trophy during his time in Paris.

The club finished sixth last season in their first campaign under former England boss Stuart Lancaster, and will again boast one of the Top 14’s best squads with Farrell bolstering their fly half group.

“He will fit in really well,” Russell said of his successor in the number ten shirt at La Defense Arena. “I got on really well with him in 2021 with the Lions. I had heard he was so focussed and he was intense, but I didn’t see any of that at all. I thought he was quite chilled out. I had a laugh with him and we got on really well. If he has got that mindset over there he will be fine.

Russell believes Farrell should make a success of his move to Racing 92 ( Getty Images )

“It is a long league. I don’t think he will be used to the length of it. You have to change your mindset. But I think Stuart Lancaster will manage the players differently to French coaches. Lancaster and Farrell know each other already and will get on really well.

“Racing were probably in a transition period last year. He has got some brilliant players there: Nolann [Le Garrec] at 9, Owen Farrell at 10, Gael Fickou, Josua Tuisova, Max Spring at full-back. Faz could be the gel that brings it all together.

“I hope he learns the language because that will help him a lot in terms of communication. It is quite easy when you get over there just to speak English with the English players and have broken conversations with the other boys. He has got one of the best brains in the game so I hope he can get his point across and drive the boys.”

Russell’s Bath open their Premiership season on Friday September 20, hosting champions Northampton at The Rec in a rematch of last season’s final.

Finn Russell was speaking at a TNT Sports launch event ahead of the new Gallagher Premiership season ( C1 MEDIA )

Another good season for club and country should see him earn selection for Farrell’s Lions squad next summer, with the Scot well placed to enter the series against the Wallabies as the first-choice fly half.

It would represent a first proper tour for Russell, who was called up late as one of Warren Gatland’s infamous “Geography Six” in 2017 before featuring in 2021 in a series played without fans in South Africa due to the Covid pandemic.

“[In 2017], we knew from the start we were out there for 10 days to do the midweek games then we are going home. It was a different kind of mindset. You have not been there for the build-up, you are in the team and in the squad but it is very different.

“In 2021, you were there from the start, you have got all the games and the build-up, the midweek games, you have got the friendships and relationships to build throughout it and you are all driving to get that series win at the end.

“I loved that tour, even though it was during Covid. It was an amazing experience but if I was to be able to do one with the fans that is something I would love to do. To experience it fully and go on a tour with fans, be part of it all again, that would be a complete Lions tour.”