France give positive Antoine Dupont fitness update

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France’s coaching staff have “no doubts” injured captain Antoine Dupont will be available to play in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Scrum-half Dupont suffered a facial fracture on Thursday during his country’s 96-0 thrashing of Namibia.

The 26-year-old Toulouse player is due to report for training on Sunday, having undergone successful surgery.

Les Bleus assistant coach William Servat told a press conference on Tuesday: “Antoine is in great order today. The operation went very well, and he is resting.

“He will return for training on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are our rest days, he will have the time to return in this period of time.

“I have no doubts about his ability to play in the quarter-final. I think it is reasonable to say that.”

France top Pool A following three successive victories and have a free weekend ahead of completing their group-stage fixtures on October 6 against Italy in Lyon.

The hosts are likely to face South Africa, Ireland or Scotland in the last eight of the tournament on the weekend of October 14-15 in Paris.