Matthieu Jalibert replaces suspended Romain Ntamack as France reveal team for England clash
Damian Penaud returns to bolster the backline in the only other change to the starting side that beat Wales
Matthieu Jalibert is recalled to the France side as the fly half starts in place of the suspended Romain Ntamack against Englande in the Six Nations.
Jalibert was not included in the French 23 for the opening fixture against Wales having also left the squad amid a reported rift with Fabien Galthie during the Autumn Nations Series.
But with Ntamack serving the first game of a ban after his red card for a high tackle, the Bordeaux Begles playmaker returns to the side as one of two changes to Galthie’s starting team.
A fit-again Damian Penaud, a clubmate of Jalibert’s, is recalled on the wing in a backline formed of four Bordeaux and three Toulouse players.
Paul Boudehent has shaken off an injury to start in the back row while Alexandre Roumat continues to deputise for Thibaud Flament alongside Emmanuel Meafou at lock.
France return to Twickenham for the first time since dealing England a damaging 53-10 defeat two years ago. Penaud’s return adds yet more attacking potency to a dynamic backline steered by scrum half Antoine Dupont.
Dupont’s Toulouse inflicted 80-12 and 64-21 thrashings on Leicester and Exeter in the Champions Cup this season, while Bordeaux Begles - with Penaud, Jalibert, Yoram Moefana and Louis Bielle-Biarrey in the ranks - put 42 and 69 points on the two Premiership sides.
It underlines the challenge that England are facing as they bid to end a recent run of near misses.
France XV to face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Saturday 8 February, 4.45pm GMT): 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Alexandre Roumat, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont (capt.), 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.
Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Hugo Auradou, 20 Mickael Guillard, 21 Oscar Jegou; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Emilien Gailleton.
