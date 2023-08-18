Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rugby World Cup hosts France welcome Fiji to Nantes in their penultimate warm-up fixture before the start of the tournament.

The home side continue to build their strong foundations ahead of the World Cup, of which they are one of the favourites, with another opportunity to impress in front of a home crowd before their curtain-raiser against New Zealand in the capital on 8th September.

For Fiji, their unbeaten run in the warm-up fixtures so far will be tested in front of a hostile crowd before they take on Wales, Australia, Georgia, and Portugal in their Pool C fixtures, starting on 10th September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is France vs Fiji?

The match between France and Fiji kicks off at 20:05 (BST) on Saturday 19th August at Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes.

How can I watch it?

The Summer Nations Series fixture will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 19:55 BST.

Team news

Simon Raiwalui’s Fiji go into the game after winning their prior World Cup warm-up fixtures against Tonga, Samoa and Japan. Winger Vinaya Habosi returns to the team for the first time in 2023.

Centre Semi Radradra captains the side, and is by no means unfamiliar to a lot of Les Bleus players, following his time playing in the Top 14 for Toulon and Bordeaux-Begles prior to joining English club Bristol Bears in 2020. After leaving the West Country club at the end of the 2022/23 season, he will return to France, this time to play for Lyon. He’s joined in the centres by Iosefo Masi.

Further members of the Fiji team ply their trade in France, including Sireli Maqala (Bayonne) who starts at full back, Racing 92 wingers Josua Tuisova and Habosi who will occupy the right and left wings respectively. In the scrum, Levani Botia (La Rochelle) who is named as blindside flanker is the only starting forward to play in France. He’ll be joined by Meli Derenalagi on the openside, and by Viliame Mata at No 8.

The backs are completed by Frank Lomani at scrum half and Caleb Muntz at fly half. The front three is Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, and Mesake Doge. The starting locks are Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta. On the bench, further French club representation comes in the form of prop Luke Tagi who plays for Bayonne, and Jiuta Wainiqolo who plays for Toulon.

It’s all change for France as only two starters from last week’s victorious match against Scotland remain in the team to face Fiji. La Rochelle captain Gregory Alldritt returns at No 8 and captains the international side for the first time in the absence of Antoine Dupont, while Jonathan Danty continues at centre.

Following Romain Ntamack’s ACL injury which he sustained in last week’s game and which will see him miss out on the World Cup, Antoine Hastoy takes the No 10 shirt. He’s joined by Maxime Lucu at scrum half, Yoram Moefana and Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the wings. Danty will link up with Arthur Vincent in the centre, while full back Melvyn Jaminet completes the back-line.

The front three is made up of Reda Wardi, Peato Mauvaka, and Uini Atonio as Cyril Baille is sidelined with a calf issue. Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, and Dylan Cretin add further strength to the pack.

Line-ups

France XV: Melvyn Jaminet; Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Antoine Hastoy, Maxime Lucu; Reda Wardi, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Dylan Cretin, Gregory Alldritt (capt.)

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Thomas Laclayat, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert

Fiji XV: Sireli Maqala, Josua Tuisova, Iosefo Masi, Semi Radradra (capt.), Vinaya Habosi, Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Meli Derenalagi, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Luke Tagi, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Simione Kuruvoli, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Ilaisa Droasese

Odds

France 1/9

Draw 28/1

Fiji 6/1

Prediction

France by 15 points