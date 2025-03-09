Josh van der Flier insists Ireland focused on own game in fading title bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh van der Flier expects Ireland to be “all go” for an improbable shot at snatching Guinness Six Nations glory once a thorough inquest into a deflating demolition at the hands of title rivals France is completed.

Simon Easterby’s side had dreamt of heading to Italy next weekend on the cusp of wrapping up an unprecedented third consecutive Six Nations crown.

But Ireland’s Grand Slam aspirations were emphatically extinguished on Saturday afternoon as Les Bleus propelled themselves into pole position for championship success with a crushing 42-27 victory in Dublin.

Following a shambolic second-half display in front on an expectant Aviva Stadium crowd, the back-to-back champions are now reliant on results elsewhere to have any chance of lifting the trophy.

England, who can now also finish above Ireland, begin away to Wales just after the full-time whistle in Rome, while table-topping France host Scotland in the final fixture of the tournament on Saturday evening.

“It’s always tricky from an emotional point of view because you’re disappointed, there is no momentum going into this week in theory,” said flanker Van der Flier.

“But the way we’ll look to do it is review the game Monday and Tuesday, get all the bad feelings, the bad emotions, the mistakes you made that sit in the back of your mind, try and think of what we’ve done wrong and how to fix it.

“You go through all of those things and then you close that book and take all the things you can improve on into the latter part of the week and just get really excited for the Italy game.

“It’s obviously the opportunity to win a championship, all we can do is what’s in our control, so it’ll be all go for that. I think there will be no shortage of excitement and energy going into next week.”

Ireland trailed 8-6 at the end of a tense first half in which France lost captain Antoine Dupont to a serious knee injury.

Dan Sheehan’s 43rd-minute try looked to have shifted the momentum before Fabien Galthie’s side responded to rip apart the ragged hosts in ruthless fashion.

The heavy defeat was Ireland’s first on home soil in the Six Nations since a 15-13 loss to France in 2021.

In addition to the title ramifications, the result ruined farewell Test appearances in Dublin for retiring centurions Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray and the 50th caps of captain Caelan Doris, prop Finlay Bealham and back-rower Jack Conan.

“We probably got quite used to having a winning feeling in the dressing room, especially here at home,” said 2022 world player of the year Van der Flier.

“I particularly felt for the three lads on their 50th caps and the other three playing their last Six Nations game at home.

“That was a pretty tough situation because obviously it was a very special occasion for them and we couldn’t get the victory we wanted to get for them.

“When I was in school, those lads (O’Mahony, Healy and Murray) were my heroes. They were the icons of Irish rugby, and Irish rugby legends now.

“I certainly feel a sense of pressure now that we want to make them proud and send them off the way they deserve to be.

“There will be special motivation next week to have a good one for them.”