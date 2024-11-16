Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Zealand will hope to continue their outstanding European tour as they face France in Paris.

Scott Robertson’s side are two from two having beaten England and Ireland to kick off their November, with confidence swelling after an up-and-down Rugby Championship.

This represents another huge test, though, against a French side that looked in good touch in dispatching Japan last weekend.

With Antoine Dupont back from his sevens sabbatical, the hosts will be ready to rip in to the All Blacks as the Autumn Nations Series rolls on.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs New Zealand?

France vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Saturday 16 November at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Full-back Romain Buros will make his debut for France as Thomas Ramos continues at fly half, while Gael Fickou returns in midfield. Gabin Villiere takes the place of an ill Damian Penaud and Paul Boudehent steps in for Francois Cros, who misses out after sustaining a concussion.

Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor return for New Zealand after missing the win over Ireland due to head injuries. The former is preferred to Damian McKenzie at fly half, while Sevu Reece is brought in to the starting backline with Mark Tele’a ruled out due to an injured hand. With Sam Cane out, Ardie Savea and Wallace Sititi shift roles in the back row with Samipeni Finau brought in on the blindside.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Tevita Tatafu; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Alexandre Roumat, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont (captain), 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Gabin Villiere; 15 Romain Buros.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 George-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Mickael Guillard, 21 Charles Ollivon; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Emilien Gailleton.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Peter Lakai; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie.

Odds

France win 5/6

Draw 25/1

New Zealand win 11/9

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.