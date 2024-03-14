Thomas Ramos keeps fly half jersey as France unchanged for England showdown

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France coach Fabien Galthie has named an unchanged team for their final Six Nations fixture against England in Lyon on Saturday, which means a second run at fly half for Thomas Ramos with options thin in the No 10 jersey.

Ramos usually plays full back but injuries to Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack have thrust him into the 10 role, where he had a mixed performance in the 45-24 win over Wales last weekend, including some poor moments on defence.

It also means further run outs for lock Emmanuel Meafou, centre Nicolas Depoortere and fullback Leo Barre, who all debuted in the five-try victory in Cardiff in which France’s forward power proved the difference in the final 20 minutes.

Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey are on the wings, with Gael Fickou partnering Depoortere in midfield and Nolann Le Garrec given another start at scrum half after impressing last week.

Props Cyril Baille and Uini Atonio are either side of hooker Julien Marchand, with Thibaud Flament and Meafou in the second row, and flankers Francois Cros and captain Gregory Alldritt at the back of the scrum alongside Charles Ollivon.

Galthie has again opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs among the replacements to counter the physical threat of England in the final quarter of the game. Scrum half Maxime Lucu and centre Yoram Moefana are the two backs on the bench.

French power won the day against Wales (David Davies/PA Wire)

France still have the slimmest of hopes of lifting the Six Nations trophy this season. They need to beat England with a bonus point and hope Scotland defeat Ireland in Dublin, with the latter taking no points from the game.

Galthie’s side would then still need to make up a 76-point swing on points difference to overhaul the Irish.

France team to face England in Lyon: 15. Leo Barre, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Nicolas Depoortere, 11. Louis Bielle. Biarrey, 10. Thomas Ramos, 9. Nolann Le Garrec; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Emmanuel Meafou, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt (c)

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Sebastien Taofifenua, 18. Georges-Henri Colombe, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Alexandre Roumat, 21. Paul Boudehent, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Yoram Moefana

Reuters