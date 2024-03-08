Three debutants to start for France as Fabien Galthie rings changes for Wales

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three France starters will make their international debuts as Fabien Galthie rings the changes for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Giant lock Emmanuel Meafou, versatile back Leo Barre and centre Nicolas Depoortere, who captained France’s Under-20s last year, will all earn their first caps in the starting XV.

Scrum half Nolann Le Garrec also makes a first start at international level, while tighthead prop Georges-Henri Colombe is also primed to make a first appearance from the bench.

Gregory Alldritt returns from injury to captain the side at No 8 with Thibaud Flament also fit to feature in the second row.

Flament partners Meafou in a lock partnership that has worked well for Toulouse over the last few seasons.

Enormous lock Emmanuel Meafou has impressed for Toulouse (Getty Images)

With Matthieu Jalibert injured, another Toulousain in Thomas Ramos slides forward to fill the fly-half breach, allowing Barre to start in a backline containing four players aged 21 or under. Galthie again favours six forwards on the bench.

France start the game in desperate need of victory after drawing with Italy in Lille a fortnight ago to continue a disappointing tournament.

Speculation has intensified over Galthie’s future after a quarter-final exit at a home World Cup in the autumn, though the union’s financial situation means any parting of ways would appear unlikely.

Jalibert and the suspended Jonathan Danty will miss the remainder of the tournament, while Antoine Dupont remains absent after starring in his first two tournaments in sevens as the scrum half pursues Olympic gold in Paris this summer.

France XV to face Wales at the Principality Stadium (3pm GMT, Sunday 10 March): 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt.); 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Nicolas Depoortere, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandere Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana.