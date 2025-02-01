Warren Gatland admits Italy showdown now ‘pretty important’ for wounded Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland says Wales cannot hide away from the importance of a Six Nations appointment with Italy in Rome after they were demolished 43-0 by France.

They suffered a record Six Nations loss against France, and it was the first time since the tournament began 25 years ago that Wales failed to score a point against Six Nations opposition.

In a demoralising start for Wales, they also finished only one point short of equalling their all-time worst Six Nations defeat of 54-10 against Ireland 23 years ago.

It was a 13th successive Test reversal under Gatland – an ongoing Welsh record – and Saturday week’s Stadio Olimpico clash will be viewed by many as a wooden spoon decider, even at this early stage.

“It is an important game for Wales. It is not about where it ranks for me,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

“Next week becomes pretty important for us. We can’t hide away from that. We need to get the monkey off our back.

“The players have worked hard over the last couple of weeks and the players are aware of how important next week is.

“We go to Nice tomorrow for the week, and that is going to be important for this group and working closely and continuing to make improvements.

“When I look at the way the forwards kept carrying and defending, they gave everything. We need to make sure we are smart in terms of the way we play to get that win next week in Rome.”

As if the defeat was not heavy enough, Wales lost number eight Aaron Wainwright and centre Owen Watkin with first-half injuries.

A bloodied Wainwright took a blow to his head, while Watkin suffered a suspected serious knee injury that will require further assessment.

“They are not looking great,” Gatland added.

“Owen is in a brace with his knee, and it looks like it could be an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), and Aaron needs another HIA (head injury assessment) and has quite a nasty gash in his face.”

France were widely expected to dominate the tournament opener, and so it proved as they secured a bonus point before half-time after wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey each scored two tries.

Captain Antoine Dupont, back on the Six Nations stage after missing last season’s tournament due to Olympics sevens commitments, played havoc with Wales’ defence, showcasing his creative brilliance.

Forwards Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt added second-half touchdowns, while full-back Tomas Ramos kicked four conversions.

But there was a late blow for the French when fly-half Romain Ntamack had a yellow card upgraded to red following a high challenge, and he is now set to miss Les Bleus’ appointment with England.

Gatland said: “I can’t question the effort of the players. They are disappointed. They realise what a quality side they were up against.

“I don’t think it was a complete bad night at the office. There were times when we had them under pressure and didn’t capitalise.

“We started well, but when we look back we have put ourselves under pressure at times by over-playing.

“It is probably the experience and tactical nous that is missing. It’s probably the understanding that international rugby is tight, particularly when you are playing a quality side like France.

“That is the game-management the players will learn from tonight.

“I thought there were some positives. Our scrum was good, some good defensive sets and where can we fix up and be game-smart to keep putting the opposition under pressure.”