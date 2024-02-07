Jump to content

Ireland’s Garry Ringrose ‘progressing nicely’ ahead of Italy clash

The 29-year-old centre is recovering from a shoulder issue.

Ed Elliot
Wednesday 07 February 2024 14:13
Garry Ringrose sat out Ireland’s round-one win in France (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ireland are hopeful centre Garry Ringrose will be available for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin.

Leinster co-captain Ringrose is “progressing nicely” in his recovery from the shoulder injury which caused him to miss his country’s 38-17 round-one win over France.

The 29-year-old was again absent from training on Wednesday but Ireland’s coaching staff expect to have a fully-fit squad in contention for the Azzurri’s visit to the Aviva Stadium.

“We are pretty confident that everyone will be fit to train fully tomorrow,” assistant coach Mike Catt told reporters, according to RTE.

“Ringer (Ringrose) is coming through nicely, he didn’t train today, but progressing nicely.

“(There are) a few guys with bumps and bruises, a couple that are still rumbling around.”

