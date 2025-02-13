Ireland lock down Tadhg Beirne and Garry Ringrose to new contracts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Garry Ringrose have signed contract extensions with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Munster captain Beirne has agreed a new two-year deal which runs until the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, while Leinster centre Ringrose has committed until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Beirne, who can operate in the second row or at flanker, has 58 international caps after helping his country begin their Guinness Six Nations title defence with victories over England and Scotland.

He represented the British and Irish Lions against South Africa in 2021 and was one of four Ireland players named in World Rugby’s men’s team of the year for 2024.

“It is a source of great pride to represent Ireland and Munster and I am delighted to continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said the 33-year-old, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2018.

“I am hugely excited about the future and will do my best to hopefully deliver for our amazing supporters over the coming seasons.”

Ringrose came off the bench during Ireland’s 32-18 success at Murrayfield on Sunday to claim his 65th Test cap after starting the 27-22 victory over England the previous weekend.

“I am delighted to extend my stay in Ireland with Leinster and I’m hugely excited about the future of Irish Rugby,” said the 30-year-old, who made his international debut against Canada in 2016.

“With some huge Tests coming down the line at club and international level, I believe that there are bright days to come and I look forward to playing my part as we drive forward towards hopefully even more success.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys described both players as “world-class” talents.