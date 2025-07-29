Trio return for final Lions Test but ‘devastated’ Garry Ringrose misses out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions’ quest to whitewash Australia has been reinforced by the return from injury of Joe McCarthy, Sione Tuipulotu and Mack Hansen, but Garry Ringrose will play no part in Saturday’s final Test.

McCarthy, Tuipulotu and Hansen are in contention for the Sydney showdown after missing Saturday’s 29-26 victory over the Wallabies that clinched the series with a game to spare.

All three have completed their rehab for their respective foot, hamstring and foot injuries and took part in Tuesday’s low-key training session.

However, Ringrose has been left “devastated” as the 12-day minimum return-to-play protocol for concussion means he will miss the entirety of a series which he entered as first choice outside centre.

The Ireland star self-reported his concussion symptoms shortly before the team for the second Test was named last Thursday, resulting in his withdrawal from the starting XV.

“Garry was playing some amazing rugby throughout this tour,” attack coach Andrew Goodman said.

“It’s been a dream of his for so long to represent the Lions and he’s managed to do that, but he wanted to be a Test-match Lion so it’s been devastating for him.

“He’s disappointed for himself, but he’s getting around everyone and making sure he helps prepare everyone as much as he can.”

Andy Farrell announces his team for the third Test on Thursday and must decide to what extent he should freshen up his matchday 23 given they went toe to toe with the Wallabies for 80 gripping minutes at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There is also the question of whether to rotate in players as reward for those who have missed out so far in the series, but Goodman has discounted this approach.

“It will be the best team available to win the series. That might look like some changes, that might look like consistency,” he said.

“You’ve got to reward form when guys have been playing well and are match-hardened in those Test matches. It is a balance.”

The Lions celebrated their success with friends and family for two days but have now hardened their resolve to become the first side to record a whitewash since the 1927 visit to Argentina and first side to go unbeaten in the Tests since the 1974 expedition to South Africa.

“It’s huge. It’s everything for us as a group to get excited about,” Goodman said.

“It was 1974 the last time a Lions team went through the Test series unbeaten, so there’s huge motivation for the group.

“Andy has been massive on that since the start, his expectation not just of the players but us as management and coaches to be the most successful team.

“It has been driving us not just as players, but as a management group every day to get better every day and push each other forward.

“After two hard, physical Tests it’s about getting the battery filled up and making sure we’re good to go by the end of the week.”