‘Another day at the office’ as George Ford brings up England century

George Ford is phlegmatic about his landmark outing for England, insisting he will treat his 100th Test appearance as “another day at the office”.

Having been once again overlooked for a place in the British and Irish Lions squad this summer, Ford has the consolation of becoming the eighth man to bring up a century of England caps.

Ford, who made his international debut in the 2014 Six Nations, is set to co-captain the side against Argentina at La Plata on Saturday alongside Jamie George, another member of the England 100 club.

But while the Sale fly-half will appreciate the milestone, he has not lost sight of his over-riding aim of getting England’s summer off to a winning start in the first of two Tests against the Pumas.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a few times for England, I haven’t lost the desire or how honoured or privileged I am to do it,” the 32-year-old told several national newspapers.

“But what experience tells you is that, even though it’s a milestone, it’s just the next England game in terms of trying to perform well. It’s another day at the office.

“It’s an unbelievably proud moment for me and, more importantly, my family. But the most important thing is the team and getting a good result. The whole bigger picture doesn’t change.

“It’s England-Argentina and we want to win and perform really well. I’ve not felt much different, it’s just trying to do the right thing for the team, even though there is a bit more noise about it.”

England have won 21 of their 27 meetings against Argentina, including in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup and then later on in the tournament’s bronze final.

However, Argentina prevailed the last time the two teams met at Twickenham in 2022 and Felipe Contepomi’s side warmed up for this clash by beating the Lions in Dublin last month.